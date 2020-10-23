Times Square

Restaurant Week Offers Chance to Dine in Middle of Times Square

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pandemic may have trimmed down the crowd in Times Square but it has also opened an opportunity for people to dine under the bright lights in the middle of the crossroads of the world.

As part of Times Square Alliance's annual restaurant week, food lovers will have the rare chance of eating Italian meals from Tony’s Di Napoli outside at the plaza on 43rd Street and Broadway this week.

The iconic restaurant recently reopened with the return of indoor dining and it will be serving lunch and dinner right where the ball typically drops on New Year's Eve.

Local

Halloween 1 hour ago

CT Family Creates Two-Story Candy Chute for Trick-Or-Treaters

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Long Island Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Two 13-Year-Olds: Police

The Taste of Times Square event includes 19 other establishments that are offering a 3-course prix fixe menu at $35.

The deal will be available starting Tuesday, Oct. 23, through Oct. 30.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Times SquarefoodRestaurant Week
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us