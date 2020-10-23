Restaurant Week Offers Chance to Dine in Middle of Times Square

The pandemic may have trimmed down the crowd in Times Square but it has also opened an opportunity for people to dine under the bright lights in the middle of the crossroads of the world.

As part of Times Square Alliance's annual restaurant week, food lovers will have the rare chance of eating Italian meals from Tony’s Di Napoli outside at the plaza on 43rd Street and Broadway this week.

The iconic restaurant recently reopened with the return of indoor dining and it will be serving lunch and dinner right where the ball typically drops on New Year's Eve.

The Taste of Times Square event includes 19 other establishments that are offering a 3-course prix fixe menu at $35.

The deal will be available starting Tuesday, Oct. 23, through Oct. 30.