NYC pizzeria named best the in the country, again

A Lower East Side pizzeria was just named the best in the United States for the second year in a row.

Italian-based ranker 50 Top Pizza, billed as a guide to the best pizzerias in the world, has named Una Pizza Napoletana as the best in the country. 50 Top Pizza's U.S. selections were announced in a ceremony in New York City on June 27.

According to the ranker, assessment criteria primarily focused on the quality of the dough and the ingredients used for the toppings. Factors such as service quality, wine and beverage offerings, and overall customer experience were also considered.

Una Pizza Napoletana, in addition to being named the United State's number one spot for a second year in a row, was also named the best pizzeria in the world last year. The pizzeria is owner Anthony Mangieri's sixth iteration, and was originally established in 1996 in New Jersey.

The Top 5 Pizza spots in the United States are as follows:

Una Pizza Napoletana (New York) Razza Rizza Artigianale (Jersey City) Ken's Artisan Pizza (Portland) Tony's Pizza Napoletana (San Fransisco) Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix)

You can find the full list here.