Upper East Side

NYC Restaurant Brings Back World's Most Expensive Fries Ahead of National French Fry Day

Serendipity3

Talk about expensive taste.

With National French Fry Day on Wednesday, July 13, a New York City restaurant is bringing back their fries that are the most expensive in the world.

The Upper East Side's Serendipity3 is once again putting their $200 frites — which set the Guinness World Record for priciest fries — back on the menu at their location on East 60th Street in Manhattan.

The swanky spuds are cooked three times in goose fat from France. They are also blanched in Dom Perignon champagne and a mix of other expensive ingredients, including truffles from Italy.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Upper East Sidefoodserendipity 3
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us