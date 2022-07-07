NYC Restaurant Brings Back World's Most Expensive Fries Ahead of National French Fry Day

Talk about expensive taste.

With National French Fry Day on Wednesday, July 13, a New York City restaurant is bringing back their fries that are the most expensive in the world.

The Upper East Side's Serendipity3 is once again putting their $200 frites — which set the Guinness World Record for priciest fries — back on the menu at their location on East 60th Street in Manhattan.

The swanky spuds are cooked three times in goose fat from France. They are also blanched in Dom Perignon champagne and a mix of other expensive ingredients, including truffles from Italy.