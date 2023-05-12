Introducing What May Be NYC's ‘Most Complicated Dessert': A Parfait With 16 Components

Trying to find a perfect sweet treat to get mom for Mother's Day? Or maybe looking for a flowery dish that screams spring is here?

Well, look no further. You won't find anything quite like this.

At Momoya SoHo, they have created what has been called "The Most Complicated Dessert in New York." It is the Haru Ranman spring parfait.

While it looks like a work of art, yes you can actually eat it. The Nolita restaurant's dessert translates to "Spring into Bloom," and is part of their seasonal parfait rotation, which is curated by Executive Pastry Chef Norie Uematsu at the start of each season.

The parfait was initially intended as a palette cleanser after an omakase seating, but its growing popularity actually inspired the pastry chef to make a special dessert omakase series as well. The series launched May 1 and takes place on the first Monday of each month. The five-course presentation costs $85 per person, with only six guests allowed per seating.

So what exactly goes into the Haru Ranman? If you were thinking of trying to make it at home,...well, let's hope you have an extensive kitchen collection. There are 16 components that go into the parfait, most of which aren't found in the standard pantry.

Here's what goes into the $28 parfait:

Lychee lemon sakura jelly

Strawberry compote

Sakura leaf foam

Vanilla cumble

Amazake ganache whip

Strawberry tonka sorbet

Condensed milk ice cream

Butter cookie

Guava red shiso mousse

Coconut tuile

Strawberry (hey, there's a chance you at least have that ingredient!)

Sakura mochi — Kansai style and Kanto style

Yomogi kinako macarron

Hanami Dango

Sakura powder

So yea, a little more complicated than the typical parfait of yogurt, granola and fruit.

In case that doesn't really piqué your interest, Momoya SoHo has a few other, simpler desserts on the menu as well: Mille-feuille aux banana (described as "layers of puff pastry with caramelized banana cream and hoji-cha rum raisin ice cream"), jasmine tea brûlée (with grapefruit and mint ice cream), or coupe glacee (two scoops of ice cream with gyuhi mochi and tuile).

