A Drink With a View: A Look at NYC's Rooftop Bar Scene

What to Know The season for outdoor socializing has arrived once again, and the Big Apple’s collection of rooftop destinations make for some picture-perfect spots to enjoy these record-high temps.

Gothamist shares five options, including two in the Williamsburg area, while Secret NYC breaks down 46 locations by location across the city.

Meanwhile TimeOut ranks 33 bars and The Rooftop Guide has a 68-location list.

Several sources have published lists detailing some of the best places to plan your visit.

But what makes some of these bars stand out from the rest?

We’ll highlight a few spots from the lists based on their views, their drinks and their prices.

The Views

Bar 54 is one of the city’s most elevated rooftop bars, and wins the height-contest among all the others in Times Square. From this location at the Hyatt Centric Times Square, you can see the Chrysler building as well as lower Manhattan.

Over in Brooklyn Heights, the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is home to Harriet’s Rooftop. At this bar, you can enjoy views of the Brooklyn Bridge and of Manhattan in the distance.

The Panorama Room on Roosevelt Island is another scenery-filled spot. Like its name suggests, you’ll have a 360-degrees view of the area. It’s located on the 18th floor of New York’s Graduate Hotel.

The Drinks

Of course, another important piece of a great rooftop bar is what you’ll order once you arrive.

The menu at Daintree Rooftop and Lounge includes a host of specialized martinis. Among other drink selections, guests can enjoy martinis such as the Garden Party or the Tropic Thunder.

Meanwhile The Glass Ceiling Nomad gives you a chance to test your tastebuds to speciality sips while music from across the globe plays in the background. Some of these cocktails include the Tokyo Mule Sake or Cucumber Champagne Mojito.

The Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge also offers a variety of untraditional cocktails to enjoy, including an alcoholic “Pink Hot Chocolate,” called an Aprés Ski, a Double Pink Diamond, and a Mr. Pink to fit with their pink theme and design.

The Prices

Many city rooftop bars are paired with a hefty price tag, but affordable gems and deals can certainly be found.

The Ready Rooftop Bar is a more casual establishment, where their beverages are primarily served canned- even the wine. They host happy hours with $9 margaritas alongside $1 tacos.

Alma Lounge is another affordable option. The specialty drinks listed on their online menu are currently priced at $10-14, with happy hour deals for a selection of drinks at an even lower price point.