How to Make Corned Beef and Cabbage for St. Patrick's Day

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style by cooking the classic dish of corned beef and cabbage. Here are some tips from one of NYC's most iconic Irish restaurants.

By Linda Gaudino

Grab a pint and get ready to feast this St. Patrick's Day -- it's time to break out the corned beef and cabbage.

The historic holiday goes back over one thousand years honoring the anniversary of the saint's death in the fifth century. But did you know that corned beef is not traditionally from Ireland? It's a recipe born from Irish-American immigrants who made us of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots.

Neary's, located in Manhattan, is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and there's no better place to find the secrets to making a delicious corned beef.

The longtime Irish restaurant often referred to as "Irish 21" first opened in New York City on March 17, 1967. Jimmy Neary, the restaurant's founder and host, passed away in October. Now, his children are continuing his legacy.

Daughter Una Neary had the pleasure of working with her father part-time for over 40 years. She shared with NBC New York the special recipe for corned beef and cabbage.

"Boil the corned beef for 5 hours with pickling spice, chicken base, and white vinegar. Next, drain the water but save the water to use when cooking the cabbage and potatoes. Boil the cabbage for 15 minutes and boil Yukon potatoes for 30. Finally, garnish with lightly dribbled butter and chopped parsley. Mashed turnips and carrots are a great added feature," Neary said.

Credit: Neary's
