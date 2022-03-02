St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns Live to NBC 4 This Year

Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, NBC 4 New York/WNBC announced it will offer exclusive, live coverage of New York City’s 261st St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Tuesday, March 17, starting at 11 AM and continuing through 3 PM. The parade will air on WNBC and will be streamed live on NBCNewYork.com.

“This is a big moment in our city’s road to recovery. We are thrilled to be the exclusive broadcast and digital home for this iconic New York institution, and cannot wait to bring WNBC’s viewers on an unforgettable journey up Fifth Avenue - filled with sounds and sights that have captivated New Yorkers for more than two centuries,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

NBC 4 New York’s broadcast coverage will be led by Weekend Today in New York anchor Gus Rosendale and News 4 New York reporter Rana Novini. Rosendale will be joined in the broadcast booth by Ireland Calls Radio Show personalities Tommy Smyth and Treasa Goodwin-Smyth, providing viewers with a fun and informative look at Parade’s rich history. Novini will take viewers on a memorable journey up the Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring the traditional stop at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and interviewing Parade participants and spectators every step of the way.

James T. Callahan was named Grand Marshal of the 2022 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. President of the International Union of Operating Engineers, the IUOE is a diverse trade union that represents over 400,000 men and women in the United States and Canada who work as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, and surveyors in the construction industry, as well as stationary engineers who work in the operation and maintenance of industrial and commercial buildings in both countries. The IUOE also represents nurses and other health industry workers, public employees in a wide variety of occupations, and several job classifications in the petrochemical industry.

Callahan is President of the New York Friends of Ireland and through the Operating Engineers, led the delegation to Derry, Ireland for the opening of the James Connolly Cultural Center. His grandfather and grandmother, John Joseph and Alice Callahan came from County Limerick. His grandfather, Michael Francis Lyon came from County Kerry in the early 1900s where he settled in New York City and became an Operating Engineer. Callahan and his wife, Fran, are the proud parents to James, Ian, and Patrick and reside on Long Island.