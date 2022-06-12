National Puerto Rican Day Parade Is Back After Pandemic Hiatus

Puerto Rican pride will be celebrated throughout New York City in its typically colorful, in-person fashion Sunday as the iconic national parade returns to Manhattan following a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The 65th annual event along Fifth Avenue will celebrate the culture, arts, achievements and legacies of Puerto Rico and its people. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and stretches along the iconic Manhattan span between 43rd and 79th streets. This year it is dedicated to the municipality of Cidra, Puerto Rico, which is also referred to as the Town of Eternal Spring, or el Pueblo de la Eterna Primavera.

See more details here. The festivities begin ahead of Sunday's big parade, though. The parade organizers and Mayor Eric Adams were set to raise the Puerto Rican flag at Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon to officially kick off the parade weekend. A Central Park Zoo fundraising gala followed Saturday night to support the National Puerto Rican Day Parade's college assistance efforts.

“This is a milestone year for the Parade, and our return to Fifth Avenue is yet another sign that NYC and the Puerto Rican community are strong, resilient and as vibrant as ever,” National Puerto Rican Day Parade Board Chair Louis Maldonado said in announcing the planned return last month.

"The NPRDP Board of Directors invites all Boricuas in the New York City area, Puerto Rico and across the patria extendida (diaspora) to join us on June 12 to exclaim ¡WEPA! and sing ‘Qué bonita bandera,’ just as we have for the last 64 years," he said.