NYC Street Closures Announced Ahead of National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Large crowds will gather in New York City this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican pride and culture.
New York City will host the 65th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade Sunday. After a years-long pause due to COVID-19, the celebration is expected to have a big comeback. with food, music, dancing, and colorful displays expected to take center stage to showcase the best of Puerto Rican culture.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will take place on New York City’s Fifth Avenue from 43rd to 79th Street -- prompting street closures.
Commuters should plan accordingly. It is important to note that the following streets, according to the city, will be closed during the parade:
- 5th Avenue between 44th Street and 86th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 43rd Street and West 49th Street
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue
- West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue
- East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 86th Street
