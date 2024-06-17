Josh Thomas doesn't want you to come to his comedy show

Try and get Josh Thomas to sell you on his critically acclaimed comedy show. He won’t, trust me I tried.

The Australian comedian, creator of the TV show "Please Like Me" who is also currently starring in "Taskmaster Australia," is back in New York City for a couple of weeks with his latest stand-up show.

After receiving rave reviews in his home country, he has brought “Let’s Tidy Up” to the SoHo Playhouse for a two-week run before he's off to the West End and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The show, co-written with Australian playwright Lally Katz, is a 75-minute journey about, you guessed it, tidying up.

"It's about one time two years ago when I had to tidy the house, which maybe doesn't sound like the most high stakes topic, but to me, it's very, very, very high stakes. Tidying up is like the hardest thing in my life," he said.

The show is funny, he promises, but that's all he'll say to convince you to try and buy a ticket.

"My best pitch for New Yorkers coming to my show? Don't come," he joked in his dressing room backstage.

His humor and comedy style have brought him back to New York City four years after he performed his show "Whoopsie Daisy" at the same theater in 2020, right before the city locked down for the pandemic.

Between performances this go-around you might catch Thomas at any number of Brooklyn gay bars that play "proper gay pop," or a few blocks from the theater at Katz's Deli.

"I know it's such a touristy thing to do, but the sandwich is really good," he confessed.

"Let's Tidy Up" is scheduled to run through June 23.