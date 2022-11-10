Chick-Fil-A Holiday Favorites Return to NYC: See What's Back on the Menu

It is time to say "Goodbye Autumn Spice” and "Hello Peppermint Chip.”

Chick-Fil-A is set to bring back two of its popular seasonal items on Nov. 14. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake and the Chicken Tortilla Soup will officially return nationwide, including on the menus of its New York City locations.

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake includes real pieces of peppermint bark and was added to the menu in 2008. Chick-Fil-A says that it sold more of these milkshakes in 2021 than any year prior.

"We know that it’s a part of our customers’ holiday traditions. Whether it’s enjoyed on its own or used as part of a recipe like our Peppermint Milkshake Pie, we hope this special treat is a great start to the holiday season," says Leslie Neslage, Director Of Menu & Packaging At Chick-fil-A.

If you’d rather curl up with something warm, the Chicken Tortilla Soup offers a creamy winter treat with shredded chicken and vegetables.

According to the Chick-Fil-A website, the Chicken Tortilla Soup was a menu item at founder S. Truett Cathy's original dine-in restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. It became an available menu item at the fast food chain in 2012.

Chick-Fil-A fans have been eagerly awaiting this announcement and sharing their excitement on Twitter over the past few days.

where is the peppermint milkshake @ChickfilA i need it in my life — Kyle (TBL 7-5-1) (DEN 3-5) (@c41cken) November 7, 2022

And for some, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake signals the start of the holiday season.