First-Ever ‘Stranger Things' Pop-Up to Bring The Upside Down to Times Square

“Stranger Things” fans in New York City, get ready for a real-life supernatural experience. The Upside Down is coming to Times Square.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it will open its first-ever pop-up shop Saturday on Stranger Things Day, giving fans an immersive experience full of mystery, friendship, and of course, 80s nostalgia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pop-up store, located on the NW corner of 42nd Street and 7th Ave, will allow fans to explore the “Stranger Things” universe, interact with some of the show’s characters, and take a piece of the show home.

Fans will be able to step into some of show’s most iconic locations, meet face-to-face with a Demogorgon, snap photos at the Snowball Dance and Joyce’s house in Hawkins, shop at the Starcourt Mall, avoid the Rift in the Russian Lab, and play games at the Palace Arcade.

🚨CODE RED NYC & LA🚨 #StrangerThingsStore officially opens this saturday. check our bio to reserve your spot. over and out. pic.twitter.com/rTYIZ4aFzx — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 3, 2021

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let Stranger Things fans see themselves more in the show they love," Netflix’s Head of Experiences Greg Lombardo said in a press release.

The pop-up retail experience will feature "realistic" set recreations that will place fans in some of their favorite scenes from the show.

"This first-ever Stranger Things store sends them right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn't available anywhere else,” Lombardo said.

Fans will be able to pick up exclusive memorabilia including General Mills Stranger Things Cereal – packaged in original boxes from the 80’s with interactive features on the back – a wide variety of collectible Bandai action figures including a number of 16” Demogorgons, and many other one-of-a-kind pieces of merchandise.

Tickets to the show’s pop-up experience are free and can be reserved here. Attendees will be required to wear face masks and adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.

Another pop-up shop will also open in Los Angeles at The Americana at Brand.

Season four of the Emmy-nominated show is expected to be released on Netflix in 2022.