Stephen Baldwin publicly asks for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber

Stephen Baldwin is leaning on his faith.

The "Usual Suspects" actor raised eyebrows when he took to Instagram to reshare a post asking for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," a Feb. 26 Instagram Reel from Victor Marx read, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." The All Things Possible Ministry founder also noted, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

In the since-expired Instagram Story, shared by Page Six, Stephen reposted the Reel, which features Justin playing the guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever."

Stephen did not give a reason as to why he was asking for prayers, and E! News has reached out to reps for Baldwin, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber for comment.

Justin Bieber, 29, has maintained a lower profile since 2022, when he canceled his Justice World Tour following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which he explained "is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," he posted to Instagram Stories at the time. "I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber added, "Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

The "What Do You Mean" singer gave an update on his diagnosis in March 2023, sharing a video of himself, zooming in until he flashed a full grin with the caption, "Wait for it…"

He eventually made his return to the stage at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto on Feb. 1, singing a medley of his hits.

And while fans were hoping he'd surprise audiences at the Super Bowl alongside friend and mentor Usher on Feb. 11, the "U Got it Bad" singer explained why Justin opted not to participate.

"I think that it might've been the fact that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now," Usher said on The Breakfast Club Feb. 16, "and I understand that."

The "Yeah!" singer added, "We're gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that."