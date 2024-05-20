Harry Styles and Taylor Russell break up

Originally appeared on E! Online

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's romance is no longer the same as it was.

The One Direction alum and the "Lost in Space" star have called it quits after less than a year of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Neither Styles nor Russell have publicly commented on the breakup, though the pair largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight the entire time they were together. In fact, the pair did not address romance speculation when it first surfaced in June 2023.

"I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings," Russell told "The Face" in an August 2023 interview, shortly after she and Styles were seen holding hands in London. "I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it."

The 29-year-old continued, "But even then, I'm like, ​'I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?' So I need a partner who is going to do that, or else it's never going to work."

Although the duo opted to keep details about their love lives private, their actions spoke louder than words. Russell was spotted dancing along to Styles at one of his Love On Tour shows last July, while the "Watermelon Sugar" singer proved he was her biggest supporter when he attended both the opening and closing nights of her West End play "The Effect" in the following months.

By November, Styles and Russell appeared to be going strong, taking a trip to Las Vegas to catch U2 in concert at the Sphere.

They were seen out together again in January, bundling up in matching black coats during a casual walk around the block in the Hampstead neighborhood of London.

And given that Russell is a self-described "homebody," it's no surprise that she and Styles chose not to make any red carpet appearances together during their relationship.

"If it's not for work, I'm not somebody who is going to be at things purely because I have anxieties in the ways that I do, in the ways that we all do, which is not unique," she told "The Face," adding that he often has to remind herself that "you have to open up and allow people to know you."

Explaining how trust has become "a big part of my life," the "Bones and All" actress explained of her outlook on forming personal connections, "If something happens, something happens, that's life. You are going to be hurt—that's the tax."

Russell added, "The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it."