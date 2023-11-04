Sheryl Crow's sons look all grown up during rare red carpet outing

Originally appeared on E! Online

All Sheryl Crow wants to do is have some fun with her family.

The legendary singer celebrated her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 3 by making a rare red carpet appearance with her sons, Wyatt, 16, and Levi, 12.

For the special ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York City, Crow stepped out in a sleek black dress. The simple, yet striking design featured silver studded adornments, an asymmetrical neckline and a side cutout. If anything, the ab-baring detail was reminiscent of the "Soak Up the Sun" singer's bright yellow dress at the 2005 Grammys.

As for Crow's sons? They coordinated with their mom, wearing black-and-white tuxedos.

Despite their glamorous night out, Crow admitted that her sons prefer to keep a low profile.

"They think I'm mom," the 61-year-old told Page Six at the event. "If I show up like this [all dressed up] anywhere, it's like ugh. They like me just being mom."

However, that's not to say her boys aren't proud of her success.

"They've seen the work," Crow continued, "and even though years of me being on the road looked like fun to them, they realized now it was work and there was a whole life of work before them."

(L-R) Levi Crow, Sheryl Crow and Wyatt Crow attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City.

Of course, the "All I Wanna Do" artist is just as proud of her kids and gushed over their milestones earlier this year.

"My 15-year-old, in about three months, is going to get his driver's license," Crow exclusively told E! News in February, "and you just feel like, they're little, tiny toddlers, and the next thing they're slipping away. So I am into every moment."

She continued, "I don't want to miss anything. I'm not even touring this summer because I want to make sure that they want to be where I am and that we can be together."

If anything, the musician noted that being a parent has given her a new outlook on life.

"They make you look at life differently," she shared, "and they keep you on your feet. They keep you current, and it's just the gift that keeps on giving."