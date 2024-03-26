Shakira

Shakira teases ‘something will happen' in NYC tonight

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," out March 22, marked her first new album release in seven years

Shakira teased a surprise "something will happen" in New York City Tuesday during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" -- and her verified fan account posted on X it'll be a mini-concert.

The Colombian singer-songwriter just dropped a new album last week.

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" marked her first new album release in seven years.

Shakira's fan account said she is expected to perform at the southeast corner of Broadway and 47th Street around 7:15 p.m. No additional details were provided.

