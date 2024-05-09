entertainment

Premiere date for Season 3 of ‘The Bear' announced as Jeremy Allen White posts teaser

By NBC Chicago Staff

Fans of the unmistakably Chicago-based FX hit show "The Bear" can rejoice, as the third season of the critically acclaimed show now officially has a premiere date.

The show's third season will begin airing on June 27, according to a video teaser posted by one of the show's lead actors, Jeremy Allen White.

The teaser shows White's character, Carmy, alone in the kitchen in the middle of the night, looking into a camera gives a view of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The show won 10 Emmy Awards in January, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri.

The announcement for the new season comes just over a month after filming for the show was done in Chicago, with work taking place in the city's Near North Side neighborhood.

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us