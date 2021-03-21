Patrick Mahomes Shares New Photo of 1-Month-Old Daughter

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews have been privately enjoying their first month as new parents―and now they're ready to give the world the first look at their sweet baby girl!

The couple, both 25, shared their first photo of their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Saturday in honor of her one month birthday. In the photo, Mahomes is cradling his daughter, whose face is turned away from the camera, and giving her a big smile.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"1 month," Mahomes wrote, along with a heart emoji. Matthews also shared the photo, with the message: "Ster is 1 month."

Fans were clearly blown away by the amount of cuteness in the photo.

"omg! my heart literally just melted! he is the best dad in the world," one person wrote on Matthews' page.

"So cute!! She looks like she’s cheering him on," another fan added.

The sweet moment between father and daughter is the first time the couple has shared a full photo of Sterling. A birth announcement showed the newborn's tiny hand grasping her mother's finger. In the photo, Matthews is also wearing a necklace with her daughter's name.

The personal trainer previously explained why she and Mahomes wanted to wait and make deliberate choices about the photos they share of their baby girl.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," she wrote on Instagram one week after giving birth. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!”

The couple announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child by posting a photo on Instagram of them holding a sonogram. The high school sweet hearts also got engaged the same month at the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: