NCAA Women's Basketball Players Celebrate New Weight Room

'Thank you, NCAA for listening to us. We appreciate you all,' one player said in a social media post

NCAA Women’s Basketball/Twitter

NCAA women's basketball players are celebrating this weekend after receiving an upgraded weight room following complaints that the women's facilities were subpar compared to the men's.

NCAA Women's Basketball posted a photo of the new gym on Twitter, declaring, "The weight room has arrived! Let’s gooooo."

Earlier this week, Stanford University Sports Performance Coach Ali Kershner shared images on Instagram of a small rack of dumbbells in the women's weight room next to an image of a vast expanse of benches, racks and barbell weights in the men's weight room.

