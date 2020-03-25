NY, NJ Recruit Celebrities to Urge Residents to Stay Home, Donate to Coronavirus Relief Fund

If people aren't listening to the governors' call to stay home, maybe they'll listen to the likes of Robert DeNiro and Danny Devito.

As the U.S. struggles to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the states of New York and New Jersey have recruited celebrities to urge residents to follow CDC's recommended social distancing guidelines, as well as help donate to the newly introduced New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo began sharing PSA-style, home videos of celebrities since Sunday, starting with actor Ben Stiller who asked New Yorkers to heed the advice of the governor and stay home.

"Take this as an opportunity to take a breath and maybe read some books, watch some movies or take up a hobby. I've always been interested in chainsaw art. Never had the time to explore it," the comedian said as he pulled out a chainsaw.

In another video, Robert De Niro says he's "watching you" after asking people to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

"Young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people. The next thing you know, I'm out of there!" said Danny DeVito. The 75-year-old New Jersey native also joined Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg and several other celebs in contributing to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

NJPRF Launch! The onset of the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically upended our lives in ways that were unimaginable just weeks ago. The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was created to marshal resources across the state to identify critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s vulnerable communitiesOne hundred percent of donations received online by NJPRF will be used to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front lines of the pandemic.For more information about this important effort, and to donate, please visit www.njprf.org - New Jersey, it’s time to #BandTogetherNJ! Posted by New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

In the video, Springsteen says that “these are uncertain times." He continued: “What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends and certainly all of those who are on the front lines of this pandemic.”

While some expressed in online comments that they're following the governors' order and staying home, many others expressed frustration towards well-off celebrities whose stakes in the fight against the pandemic doesn't appear as high as those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

"No one cares what rich people think right now, they have plenty of money, beautiful homes, someone to do their shopping and cook," one Twitter user responded to Gov. Cuomo's latest video of Alec Baldwin.

The growing dissent towards Hollywood stars who have also been forced to stay home has been noticeable online after some of them shared their opinions on the topic on social media.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens faced backlash last week after she called the coronavirus shutdowns "bull----" and said people dying as a result of the virus is "inevitable." Madonna also garnered criticism for appearing to "trivialize" the effects of coronavirus in a video taken while she sat in a bathtub full of rose petals.