Vanessa Hudgens Faces Backlash After Calling Virus Shutdowns ‘Bull—-‘

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is facing backlash after she called the coronavirus shutdowns "bull----" and said people dying as a result of the virus is "inevitable."

"Um, yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bull----, I'm sorry," Hudgens said in the video. "It's a virus, I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like… inevitable? I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens https://t.co/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

"What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you," journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter.

Hudgens, 31, posted another video Tuesday and said her comments were being taken out of context.

"It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that is what I hope that is what you guys are doing too and in full quarantine and staying safe and sane," she said. "I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y'all."

She later posted an apology to Twitter, writing she was "so sorry for the way I have offended anyone..."

"I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now," she wrote, in part. "This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever."

She ended the post encouraging fans to "stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

Hudgens' videos come as some of her fellow celebrities have revealed they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they tested positive in Australia. The couple is now in quarantine at their home in Australia.

On Monday, actor Idris Elba also shared he has tested positive, but said he hadn't yet experienced any symptoms. He was pictured in London last week with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: