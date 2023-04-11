Jennifer Garner doesn't run on Dunkin' memes.

The "13 Going on 30" star revealed that she has not seen the many internet memes made of her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

As for why Garner avoids looking at the comical posts? She isn't interested in seeing memes or headlines about him — or herself for that matter.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," she recently told Stellar Magazine, per Cosmopolitan. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

With that being said, Garner noted of Affleck, "I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

Indeed, Affleck has become a meme many a time — notably when he was captured struggling to hold his hefty Dunkin Donuts' order. In fact, Affleck even ended up starring alongside now-wife Jennifer Lopez in Dunkin Donuts' 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

Affleck and Garner wed in 2005 and went on to welcome children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Back in 2021, Affleck candidly spoke about their split, saying, "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."

"I was like, ‘I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'" he told Howard Stern at the time. "And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Despite drifting apart, Affleck noted that their breakup was handled with respect.

"We did it amicably. We did our best," he said. "Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes, but fundamentally it was always underpinned with a respect."

In March, Affleck addressed those very quotes in his cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, saying that his words were "mischaracterized" in order to make "clickbait."

"I was trying to say, 'Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it's your job, your marriage, it's just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you're doing things to fill a hole that aren't healthy, you're going to start doing more of those things,'" he added. "I think I was pretty articulate about that."

Affleck noted of Garner at the time, "We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other."

While Garner has found love with businessman John Miller, Affleck married J.Lo in July.

Though the former couple are no longer romantically involved, the pair do co-parent together. J.Lo gave insight on their co-parenting dynamic during an interview with Vogue published in November, noting that Affleck and "The Adam Project" actress "work really well together."

Jennifer Garner did nont see this one coming. The actress kicked off her 50th birthday weekend with the ultimate surprise from her childhood idol, Donny Osmond.