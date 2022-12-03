Violet Affleck Twins With Mom Jennifer Garner During Rare Public Appearance at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the duo twinned with coordinating ensembles: The Adam Project star wore a black velvet sleeveless full-length gown, while Violet opted for a black A-line dress with heart-shaped jacquard detail.

It's worth noting that it's a rare public appearance for the duo, since one of the last public outings featuring the Yes Day actress—who also shares daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with Ben—with her oldest daughter included the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. Around that time, Jennifer also opened up about the special rituals she and her family cherished the most.

"There are lots of little traditions the kids and I have together," she told 'Well and Good' in 2018. "Right now, our blueberry bushes are going nuts, so we sneak down and pick blueberries together on the weekends."

But the duo weren't the only celebrities that made it to Washington, D.C., for the event, thrown by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, which honored French President Emmanuel Macron. Other guests of the evening included John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Anna Wintour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who attended with her son Charlie Hall.

