Fisher-Price unveils *NSYNC Little People Collector figurines for each band member

It's been a great month for *NSYNC fans -- and it just got even better.

The former boy band has been in the news since the Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, when they reunited to present an award to Taylor Swift. Since then, they have teased a comeback with cryptic social media posts.

Now, to add more fuel to the fire, Fisher-Price unveiled *NSYNC Little People Collector figurines that are available to purchase for $29.99 on Amazon.

The set features 2.5-inch figurines of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass. Each figurine includes "fun hidden details for fans to discover,” according to its Amazon listing.

It also arrives in a package inspired by the group’s “No Strings Attached” album cover and “Bye Bye Bye” music video.

While we don't know what's next for *NSYNC in the long-term, they do have immediate plans to release their first new music since 2004. A song entitled "Better Place" will drop on Sept. 29 for the upcoming film "Trolls Band Together," which Timberlake will star in. The movie releases in theaters on Nov. 17.