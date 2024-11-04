Working on Election Day? Here's what to know about getting time off to vote in NY

New York voters who don’t have “sufficient time to vote” can get time off to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday's general election, according to a section of the New York State Election Law.

Section 3-110 establishes that New York employees are eligible for up to two hours of paid time off when they have less than four consecutive hours to vote from the opening of the polls to the start of their shift or between the end of their shift to the closing of the polls.

In New York, voters can cast their ballots at their polling location from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"If an employee is scheduled to work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., then the employee is eligible for paid time off to vote, because the employee only has three consecutive hours off in the beginning of their shift and end of their shift," the New York State Board of Election explains.

However, while the law provides employees with up to two hours of paid time off, the amount required for an employee to vote "must be determined on a case-by-case basis."

In order to take paid time off to vote, employees must notify their employer at least two working day prior to Election Day.