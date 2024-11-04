Decision 2024

Setting records: Here's how many people early voted in the tri-state

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly 150,000 voters cast their ballots on Sunday, setting a record for the single-highest day of early voting in New York City history, the Board of Elections announced.

A total of 1,089,328 residents voted early in the 2024 election, just below the 2020 numbers of 1,119,056.

Here is the 2024 breakdown:

  • Manhattan: 282,533
  • Bronx: 113,955
  • Brooklyn: 345,840
  • Queens: 255,102
  • Staten Island: 91,898

In Connecticut, 741,501 voters cast their ballot early this year, according to the Secretary of the State's office.

In New Jersey, more than 1.1 million early votes were cast, according to the lieutenant governor.

