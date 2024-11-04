Setting records: Here's how many people early voted in the tri-state

Nearly 150,000 voters cast their ballots on Sunday, setting a record for the single-highest day of early voting in New York City history, the Board of Elections announced.
A total of 1,089,328 residents voted early in the 2024 election, just below the 2020 numbers of 1,119,056.
Here is the 2024 breakdown:
- Manhattan: 282,533
- Bronx: 113,955
- Brooklyn: 345,840
- Queens: 255,102
- Staten Island: 91,898
📢2024 General Election Early Voting Complete!🗳️— NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 3, 2024
In Connecticut, 741,501 voters cast their ballot early this year, according to the Secretary of the State's office.
In New Jersey, more than 1.1 million early votes were cast, according to the lieutenant governor.
Decision 2024
The last day to early vote was a big one! 150,143 New Jerseyans voted early yesterday, breaking records once again! More than 1.1 million voters voted early this election cycle.— Lt Governor Tahesha Way (@LtGovWay) November 4, 2024
Make your plan to vote tomorrow at https://t.co/erBmfdvstE.