Setting records: Here's how many people early voted in the tri-state

Nearly 150,000 voters cast their ballots on Sunday, setting a record for the single-highest day of early voting in New York City history, the Board of Elections announced.

A total of 1,089,328 residents voted early in the 2024 election, just below the 2020 numbers of 1,119,056.

Here is the 2024 breakdown:

Manhattan: 282,533

Bronx: 113,955

Brooklyn: 345,840

Queens: 255,102

Staten Island: 91,898

📢2024 General Election Early Voting Complete!🗳️

Manhattan: 282,533

Bronx: 113,955

Brooklyn: 345,840

Queens: 255,102

Staten Island: 91,898

Total # of Early Voting Check-Ins: 1,089,328*

*Unofficial & cumulative as of close of polls — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 3, 2024

In Connecticut, 741,501 voters cast their ballot early this year, according to the Secretary of the State's office.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

In New Jersey, more than 1.1 million early votes were cast, according to the lieutenant governor.