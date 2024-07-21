Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Kamala Harris for president

In the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a joint statement in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' bid to top the Democratic ticket.

In a statement on X, the Clintons said, "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her."

"Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her," the Clintons said in their post. "America's future depends on it."

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

“It was inevitable," said Eric Cunningham from Chappaqua, the same hamlet as the Clintons. "He’s done an admirable job but as I had conversations with my family, I think the age factor was so overwhelming.”

"It’s sad that he decided not to run because he was a man with a good heart," Chappaqua resident Barry Eisenberg said. "That cared about this country more than himself.”

Former President Barack Obama praised Biden but stopped short of endorsing Harris on Sunday.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama wrote in a statement. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

Earlier on Sunday, Biden shared the news on social media he would be dropping out of the 2024 race and endorsing his vice president.