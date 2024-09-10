Decision 2024

2024 presidential debate schedule: Will there be a second meeting between Harris and Trump?

So far, the two presidential candidates have not agreed on a second debate

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris prepare to meet for the first time in a debate during the 2024 campaign cycle, it's unclear if there will be a second debate between the two candidates ahead of Election Day in November.

The two candidates are gearing up to take the stage for Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia, where they’ll fight to sway 2024 election voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics.

The event, at 9 p.m. Eastern, will offer Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that’s dramatically changed since the last debate in June. In rapid fashion, President Joe Biden bowed out of the race after his disastrous performance, Trump survived an assassination attempt and both sides chose their running mates.

Will Harris and Trump meet for a second debate?

So far, the candidates have not come to an agreement on meeting again for another debate.

Trump, earlier in August, proposed a Sept. 4 debate on Fox.

While suggesting at times he might back out of ABC's Sept. 10 debate, Trump on Aug. 8 also mentioned a Sept. 25 debate on NBC.

NBC News spokesman Stephen Labaton told NBCNews.com in late August that the network has been and is engaged with both the Trump and Harris campaigns about the possibility of hosting a debate.

The vice president has said she would not commit to additional debates until seeing if the former president first debated at the agreed upon ABC News event on Sept. 10.

When is the vice presidential debate?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1. The debate will be hosted by CBS News.

The debate will be held in New York City.

Additional details have not been released.

NBC New York/Associated Press

