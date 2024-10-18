Metro-North Waterbury Line service to resume Oct. 28

Metro-North Railroad train service on the Waterbury Line connecting Connecticut and New York will resume Oct. 28 after a storm over the summer damaged part of the line.

The line will resume service Monday, Oct. 28 first with the 4:45 a.m. train from Waterbury and the 7 a.m. train from Bridgeport, officials announced Friday.

The tracks were impacted by the rain event on Aug. 18, which created washouts near Beacon Falls and Seymour, according to MTA.

“The damage sustained along the Waterbury Branch Line was devastating and access to these areas was incredibly difficult. It’s remarkable what crews and contractors have been able to accomplish in two months to get trains running again ahead of our initial timeline,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto in a statement. “Thank you to the CTDOT staff, O&G, Metro-North, and all our partners who worked hard virtually every day to restore service on the Waterbury Branch Line. We look forward to welcoming customers back on October 28.”

Buses will continue to provide service on the line until service resumes.

Stops on the Waterbury Line include: Grand Central, Harlem-125 St, Stamford, Bridgeport, Stratford, Derby-Shelton, Ansonia, Seymour, Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Waterbury.

