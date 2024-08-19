Storm Team 4

Metro-North Danbury, Waterbury lines suspended through Monday morning commute

Commuters were urged to find an alternative route, including the Harlem and New Haven lines

By Brad Luck

After severe flooding hit Connecticut on Sunday leading to a flash flood emergency for New Haven and Fairfield counties, Metro-North announced multiple lines would be suspended through the Monday morning commute.

Metro-North said service on the Danbury and Waterbury lines would be suspended through Monday morning.

Commuters were urged to find an alternative route, including the Harlem and New Haven lines.

Delays were also being reported on the Hudson and New Canaan lines Sunday night.

