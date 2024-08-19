Metro-North Danbury, Waterbury lines suspended through Monday morning commute

After severe flooding hit Connecticut on Sunday leading to a flash flood emergency for New Haven and Fairfield counties, Metro-North announced multiple lines would be suspended through the Monday morning commute.

Metro-North said service on the Danbury and Waterbury lines would be suspended through Monday morning.

Commuters were urged to find an alternative route, including the Harlem and New Haven lines.

Waterbury Branch service is suspended in both directions because of a weather-related flooding near Seymour.

Danbury and Waterbury service will be suspended through tomorrow morning. Customers should consider using the New Haven or Harlem Lines for service on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/zW5uBi2WxR — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) August 19, 2024

Delays were also being reported on the Hudson and New Canaan lines Sunday night.