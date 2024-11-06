Who's winning the election in Connecticut?: Track the poll results live

Connecticut voters will decide races for president, Congress and the state Legislature in the Nov. 5 general election, as well as a statewide ballot measure to expand voting options.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and three third-party candidates will compete for the state’s seven electoral votes in the race to replace outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden.

Two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy faces a challenge from Republican Matthew Corey in a rematch of their 2018 contest. Two other candidates also are in the race. Five Democratic U.S. House incumbents are seeking reelection. The most closely contested race is the 5th Congressional District in western Connecticut, where incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes faces a rematch with Republican George Logan, who narrowly lost to Hayes in 2022.

Democrats also are seeking to capture supermajorities in the state House and Senate to increase leverage for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

Connecticut has voted for the Democratic candidate in the last eight presidential elections and is considered a safe bet for Harris this year. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by a 20-point margin in the state.

Voters also will decide on a proposed “no excuse” absentee voting amendment that would authorize the state Legislature to allow any voter to request a mail-in ballot. Under current law, voters must have an excuse to request an absentee ballot.

Here are the latest results from Connecticut, according to NBC News:

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS FROM CONNECTICUT

TRACK FULL ELECTION RESULTS FROM THE TRI-STATE HERE

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Connecticut:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

What time do polls close in Connecticut?

8 p.m. ET.

How many electoral votes does Connecticut have?

7 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates in Connecticut

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Jill Stein (Green) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Connecticut U.S. Senate results: Murphy vs. Corey

U.S. Senate: Murphy (D) vs. Corey (R) and two others.

Connecticut U.S. House 5 results: Hayes vs. Logan

5th Congressional District: Hayes (D) vs. Logan (R).

Connecticut Ballot measures: Amendment - 1 (expand absentee voting).

An amendment to the state constitution would lift long-standing restrictions that only allow people to vote by absentee ballot if they are going to be out of town, are sick or disabled, or can't get to a polling location because of religious restrictions.

Past presidential results

2020: Biden (D) 59%, Trump (R) 39%