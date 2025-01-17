Brooklyn

Busta Rhymes charged with assault after allegedly punching man in face in Brooklyn

By NBC New York Staff

He didn't "Break Ya Neck," but Busta Rhymes will still face charges after punching a man in the face in Brooklyn, according to police.

The 52-year-old rapper was arrested after 7 p.m. Tuesday after punching another man in the face during a dispute, police said on Thursday. The fight occurred inside a building near the corner of Jay Street and Front Street in Dumbo, according to police.

The victim, 50, was said to be recovering. The rapper, born Trevor George Smith Jr., was given a desk appearance ticket after being charged with third-degree assault.

He and the victim were known to each other, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

