Brooklyn

16 people injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

Sixteen people, including six firefighters and at least two children, were injured in an early morning fire at a Brooklyn apartment building, the FDNY said.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. in a seven-story building at 65 Bay 19th Street in the Bath Beach area, according to fire officials.

Three people, including an adult and two children, were found on the floor in an apartment above the second-floor apartment with the fire, firefighters said. The three victims were all transported in critical condition.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

A total of seven civilians and six firefighters were injured in the blaze. The injuries to the firefighters were all considered minor, according to officials.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A total of 106 firefighters and 25 medical personnel responded to assist with the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us