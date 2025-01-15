16 people injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

Sixteen people, including six firefighters and at least two children, were injured in an early morning fire at a Brooklyn apartment building, the FDNY said.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. in a seven-story building at 65 Bay 19th Street in the Bath Beach area, according to fire officials.

Three people, including an adult and two children, were found on the floor in an apartment above the second-floor apartment with the fire, firefighters said. The three victims were all transported in critical condition.

A total of seven civilians and six firefighters were injured in the blaze. The injuries to the firefighters were all considered minor, according to officials.

A total of 106 firefighters and 25 medical personnel responded to assist with the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.