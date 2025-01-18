Suspect arrested in Bronx murder of ambulette driver found in back of vehicle

A suspect was arrested in the murder of an ambulette driver whose body was found in the back of the vehicle on a Bronx street, according to police.

Sharief Bodden was arrested Friday and faces a slew of charges including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and weapon possession in the death of Peter Forrest, police said.

Attorney information for Bodden, 29, was not immediately available.

The arrest came four days after the disturbing discovery of a body in the back of an ambulette was made on Castle Hill Avenue. The 64-year-old Forrest was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources said Forrest, of the Bronx, worked for Marquis Ambulette. When a manager for the company couldn't get in contact with Forrest, the company pinged the van's GPS location and called police. Shortly after, the body was found face down and bloodied, with multiple injuries to his head and face.

Security video showed Forrest's ambulette pull into the Castle Hill neighborhood and park around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Moments later, a woman walked up to the driver's side of the ambulette and appeared to talk with someone before going back to her vehicle.

Minutes later, the car turned around, and someone exited the ambulette, getting into the car before it drove off.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.