Body found in ambulette in NYC homicide investigation

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in the back of an ambulette in the Bronx as an apparent homicide.

According to investigators, police responding to a 911 call on Castle Hill Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday found a 64-year-old man unconscious in a private ambulette at the location. He had trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources say the victim worked for the ambulette company. When a manager couldn't get in contact with him, the company pinged the van's location and called police. Then the body was found.

The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.