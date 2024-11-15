The death of an 11-month-old girl in the Bronx was determined to have been a homicide, according to the city's medical examiner.

Officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to a home on West Farms Road in the Crotona Park East neighborhood, police said. The young girl was found unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl was identified by police as Jazeli Mirabal.

Three months after her death, the medical examiner's officer ruled her death a homicide. No arrests have yet been made, police said. An investigation is ongoing.