Bronx

Death of 11-month-old girl in Bronx ruled a homicide: Officials

By NBC New York Staff

LAPD_Patrols_Public_Libraries_After_NBC4_Investigation.jpg

The death of an 11-month-old girl in the Bronx was determined to have been a homicide, according to the city's medical examiner.

Officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to a home on West Farms Road in the Crotona Park East neighborhood, police said. The young girl was found unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl was identified by police as Jazeli Mirabal.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Three months after her death, the medical examiner's officer ruled her death a homicide. No arrests have yet been made, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us