NYPD investigating how apparent 911 caller was shot by police in the Bronx

A second police shooting in New York City over the course of last weekend is prompting questions about how a man who investigators believe called 911 over concerns of a possible robbery ended up getting shot by responding officers.

Two officers were dispatched Sunday evening to a Bronx apartment building on East 148th Street for a report of someone trying to steal an air conditioning unit, Deputy Chief Rohan Griffith said at a press conference.

After failing to find the caller at his apartment on the building's second floor, Griffith said the officer retreated down the staircase toward the first floor where they came across a 32-year-old man holding a kitchen knife.

"One officer gave the male verbal commands to 'wait, wait, wait,'" Griffith said. The officer instructed the man to drop the knife and signaled with her hands to stop, the deputy chief explained.

Despite the instructions, the man allegedly continued to move toward the officers, prompting one of them to open fire and strike him in the torso. The second officer did not discharge her weapon, according to police.

The 32-year-old was picked up by EMS and taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was expected to survive. The two officers were also taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The NYPD shared an image of the knife they said was recovered at the scene.

This was the knife recovered at the scene of today's incident in the Bronx. https://t.co/PhXAzgBLlh pic.twitter.com/I4vum8maud — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 13, 2025

"While we are in the early stages of this investigation, at this time we believe that the male with the knife was actually the 911 caller," Griffith said.

Different video angles captured the evening incident, he said. The man's movements were captured in the building's courtyard, where he appeared to be confronting another man, by surveillance cameras and the stairwell exchange by the officers' body-worn cameras.

"This situation was extremely fast-moving, lasted only a few seconds, and in an extremely tight stairwell," Griffith said.

Investigators were also looking into a language barrier between the man and responding officers. Griffith explained that the 911 caller spoke Spanish when he spoke with dispatchers and it wasn't immediately clear if the officers and the man could understand one another.

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the Bronx shooting.

On Friday night, police shot a man in Brooklyn after allegedly pointing a gun at an NYPD sergeant during a foot chase. A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital and was being treated for critical injuries.