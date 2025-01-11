NYPD

NYPD says cops shot armed man near Brooklyn convenience store

By Jessica Cunnington

A man was shot by police Friday night after allegedly pointing a gun at an NYPD sergeant during a foot chase through Brooklyn.

Police said the 50-year-old man ran out of a Canarsie convenience store around 9:45 p.m., just after nearby officers on patrol heard a gunshot coming from the area of East 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue.

A number of cops jumped out of their vehicle and started chasing on foot.

"The officers verbally identified themselves and gave the male numerous verbal commands, to which he did not comply," Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said at a press conference.

"The man then ran behind a tree and pointed his firearm at a uniformed sergeant. Four members discharged their firearms at the male," Rivera added.

Investigators recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting, according to police. The man was transported to Brookdale University Hospital where officials said he was last listed in critical condition.

A second gun, a "ghost" gun, was also recovered from inside the convenience store where the 50-year-old originally fled, the NYPD claimed.

It was not immediately clear who the second gun belonged to. Police said no one appeared to be injured from the initial shot that attracted police to the store.

