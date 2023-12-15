How much should you leave as a holiday tip this year? Here's a guide to giving

'Tis the season to give. The holiday season is officially in full swing, and many are thinking of how to give back to those who make their lives just a little easier throughout the year.

But how much should you give? It's a question that people struggle with, and it can depend on what service is being provided.

First up: building doormen. Guidelines on this generally range from at least $25 in a larger building, to up to $150. But it all depends on your relationship with the doormen.

"If it’s a smaller building, and you have a very personal relationship with those doormen, feel free to be more generous, within your means," said StreetEasy concierge Carlo Romero.

As for a babysitter or nanny, that depends on how much they work. For a babysitter that works part-time on a regular basis, two days' pay is considered appropriate. But Romero said that for a nanny or someone who is there every day, "perhaps one to two weeks might be more appropriate."

For a housekeeper, one week's pay is a good amount, for those who can manage that. Sanitation workers and those who take away the garbage appreciate a little extra around the holidays as well. For that, StreetEasy suggests around $20-$30.

What about mail carriers? They are technically prohibited from accepting cash or gifts, so a non-cash gift may be best. But that doesn't apply to others who deliver things to your home, like FedEx and UPS drivers.

"For UPS and FedEx, it’s OK and similar guidelines to sanitation workers — maybe $20-30 if this is someone who’s often delivering a lot of packages," said Romero.

Ultimately, tipping comes down to how much you are comfortable with.

"Tipping is very personal. It’s a gesture of your gratitude. It should always be an amount that you’re comfortable with," said Romero. "The holidays are a good opportunity to express that gratitude and show your spirit of appreciation."

If you're wondering when is a good time to start handing out the holiday tips, there is no real answer. Any time after Thanksgiving would be acceptable, and the gifts can also be given just after Christmas as well. It's more about letting those who help on regular basis know that they are appreciated.