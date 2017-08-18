3 Children Found Dead in Maryland Home; Police Investigating

A family member found three children dead in a home in Clinton, Maryland, early Friday. News4's Megan McGrath reports live from the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three children were found slain Friday morning inside a home in Clinton, Maryland, police say.

An adult family member arrived at the home Friday morning and found the children dead in the house, located on the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive, Prince George's County police said.

"We are now in the midst of a major investigation into what happened to these children and who killed them," police department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.

"We have not determined who the person responsible is yet," she said.



The family member called 911 shortly after 7:35 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and pronounced the children dead. They were found suffering from "trauma to the body," Donelan said.

Police said the victims were not teenagers. However, additional details, such as the ages of the victims and their relation to each other, were not available immediately.

Family members of the victims are being contacted.

Counseling services are being offered to the officers who responded to the home.

An extensive investigation is underway. Police are expected to provide an update Friday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence on Brooke Jane Drive late Friday morning. The block is closed to traffic.

