Police: Officer Killed Boy in Virginia Suburb

A police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in front of his home in Haymarket, Virginia, Prince William County police say.

The officer shot the boy on the 6800 block of Hartzell Hill Lane about 10:45 a.m., police said in a brief statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name was not available immediately, nor was information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Officials said no officers were injured and the officer, who shot the boy, is on administrative leave which is in line with standard police procedure.

Bomb on London Subway Leaves 29 Hurt at Rush Hour

An improvised bomb that exploded on a London subway train during the height of the morning rush hour injured at least 29 people on Friday. Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a terror attack. (Published 3 hours ago)

Images taken from Chopper4 show many officers in the Northern Virginia neighborhood of brick townhouses.

Police had traffic diverted from the area accoriding to the Prince William County Public School tweet.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.