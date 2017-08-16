This Feb. 14, 2017, file photo shows Hope Hicks, adviser to President Donald Trump, walk to her seat before the start of the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.

Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, will be named interim White House communications director until a person is permanently named to the role, two administration officials tell NBC News.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was fired from the post after 11 days.

Hicks, currently the White House director of strategic communications, will be Trump's third communications director; Mike Dubke announced his resignation in May.



Hicks has been with Trump since the day the former real estate mogul launched his campaign for president in June 2015. She is considered loyal to the president, one of the qualities that matters most to him.

