Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, will be named interim White House communications director until a person is permanently named to the role, two administration officials tell NBC News.
The announcement comes just over two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was fired from the post after 11 days.
Hicks, currently the White House director of strategic communications, will be Trump's third communications director; Mike Dubke announced his resignation in May.
Hicks has been with Trump since the day the former real estate mogul launched his campaign for president in June 2015. She is considered loyal to the president, one of the qualities that matters most to him.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago