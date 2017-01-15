Ex-Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dies at 73

immy 'Superfly' Snuka visits 'The Opie & Anthony Show' at SiriusXM studios on January 9, 2013 in New York City.

Professional wrestling legend Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died Sunday, his family announced. He was 73.

The news was first widely shared on Twitter by former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly," Johnson wrote.

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the news on their website Sunday.

"Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle," the company wrote. "His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

WWE extends its condolences to Snuka’s family, friends."