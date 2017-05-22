British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left at least 19 dead and 50 injured.

At least 19 people were killed and about 50 injured in a suspected suicide bombing at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert Monday night, British police said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was working to establish "the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."

Concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, said, "a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena."

"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit," he told Britain's Press Association.

May said her thoughts were with the victims and the families of those affected. The government was expected to call an emergency Cabinet meeting.

"This is clearly a very concerning time for everyone," Ian Hopkins, chief constable of the Greater Manchester police, said in a press briefing.

Photo credit: Google Earth, NBC

Late Monday, Grande tweeted: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Multiple U.S. officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News that preliminary reports indicate that a single explosion took place outside the arena on the southwest side, opposite the Manchester Victoria transit station, which is part of the greater arena complex.

Authorities believe one of the bodies at the scene was the suicide bomber, NBC News reported. Late Monday, NBC News reported authorities had a tentative ID on the bomber.

If the incident is confirmed as a terrorist attack it would be the most deadly in Britain since the London subway bombings in 2005.

Initial reports from the scene relayed to U.S. officials note that a number of the casualties may be from a stampede that occurred after the incident, according to NBC News.



Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

On social media, people shared videos of people rushing from the arena and ambulances arriving.

“I just heard a loud bang right after the concert," Ivo Delgado told NBC News. "Only heard one. People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena. When we left [the main arena] there was smoke and people lying on the floor."

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Many on Twitter were using the hashtag #RoomForManchester to offer spare rooms or other resources. Several hotels in the area were among those offering a room to those stranded in the area, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Facebook activated its Safety Check feature for people to mark themselves as safe or check on friends or loved ones.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, "Dangerous Woman." The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester, the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more. There was no immediate word from Grande's team on the upcoming stops.

Manchester Arena, which can hold 21,000 people, is the largest indoor arena in Europe, according to its website.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.