After a deadly explosion at a concert at Manchester Arena in England Monday night, famous figures took to social media to share their feelings.
The explosion occurred toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert. The singer tweeted that she is "broken" from the tragedy.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was working to establish "the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack." She said in a statement her thoughts were with the victims and the families of those affected.
If the incident is confirmed as a terrorist attack, it would be the most deadly in Britain since the 2005 London subway bombings.
Public figures and politicians took to Twitter to offer their thoughts.
May 23, 2017
It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017
Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017
Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017
Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017
Shocking and sad to hear what has happened in Manchester this morning. Thoughts are with our friends in the U.K.— Tim Nicholls MP (@TimNichollsMP) May 22, 2017
James offers his thoughts on the tragedy in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/dj7jtm3TqL— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) May 23, 2017
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
My prayers are with you Manchester— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus— h (@halsey) May 22, 2017
Sending love to those affected in Manchester.— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017
Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017
Deeply saddened by the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. ����— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 23, 2017
Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017
Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande ����— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017
We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017
Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 22, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the terrible explosion in Manchester and their families.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 23, 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking.— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017
what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. ��— Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017
Sending my unending thoughts, concern, love and hope to those in Manchester.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017
Sending all my love and thoughts to all those in Manchester tonight Gx— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 23, 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected.— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017
What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 23, 2017
Sending prayers to the people of Manchester. So incredibly heartbroken for all the families who lost loved ones.❤️— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 23, 2017
This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017
Absolutely gut wrenching. God bless the people of Manchester offering rooms and rides tonight. #roomformanchester— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 23, 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. ��— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017
Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking �� Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017
Who targets a pop concert full of young children? This is depravity beyond human comprehension. #manchester— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017