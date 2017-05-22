British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left at least 19 dead and 50 injured.

After a deadly explosion at a concert at Manchester Arena in England Monday night, famous figures took to social media to share their feelings.

The explosion occurred toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert. The singer tweeted that she is "broken" from the tragedy.

Developing 19 Dead in Manchester Arena Explosion at Grande Concert

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was working to establish "the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack." She said in a statement her thoughts were with the victims and the families of those affected.

If the incident is confirmed as a terrorist attack, it would be the most deadly in Britain since the 2005 London subway bombings.



Public figures and politicians took to Twitter to offer their thoughts.