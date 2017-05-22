'Shocking and Sad': The World Reacts to the Explosion at Manchester Arena | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

'Shocking and Sad': The World Reacts to the Explosion at Manchester Arena

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement her thoughts were with the victims and the families of those affected

By Shannon Ho

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left at least 19 dead and 50 injured.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    After a deadly explosion at a concert at Manchester Arena in England Monday night, famous figures took to social media to share their feelings. 

    The explosion occurred toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert. The singer tweeted that she is "broken" from the tragedy. 

    British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was working to establish "the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack." She said in a statement her thoughts were with the victims and the families of those affected.

    If the incident is confirmed as a terrorist attack, it would be the most deadly in Britain since the 2005 London subway bombings.

    Public figures and politicians took to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us