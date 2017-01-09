FILE - In this April 14, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House, in Washington during an "In Performance at the White House" concert series. The White House is launching an official channel on the popular music streaming service Spotify with a pair of playlists it says President Barack Obama created himself. Obama was announcing his daytime and evening summer music lists Friday on his @POTUS official Twitter account.

Spotify has a new job opening--but the requirements seem targeted to a very, very specific type of person.

The advertisement for a new "President of Playlists" at the popular music streaming company seeks someone with "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation" and a Nobel Peace Prize.

They should be able to speak passionately about music playlists at press events, the job listing reads, but not only that: "Let us be clear, you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time."

The listing is a thinly veiled appeal to United States President Barack Obama, who has made celebrated playlists for the company over his two terms in office.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek even tweeted the president on Monday, just to make sure he saw it.

Last year, Obama released his summer vacation playlist, which was not only praised by music critics, but shot to the most listened-to position on Spotify within a day.

President Obama will be out of a his current job as of this month, when Donald Trump is inaugurated as the new President of the United States.