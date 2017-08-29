Parents of Boy, 4, Found in Queens Park and Lost for 5 Hours Found - NBC New York
Parents of Boy, 4, Found in Queens Park and Lost for 5 Hours Found

    Twitter / @NYPD104Pct

    The parents of a 4-year-old boy found in a Queens park Tuesday have been found, after the boy was lost for more than 5 hours. 

    Police were searching for the parents of Emi, who was found in Juniper Valley Park around midday, and had been lost for hours when police asked the public for help. 

    At about 5 p.m. the 104th Precinct released a photo of the little boy on Twitter asking members of the public to contact them if they know Emi.

    Police said the 4-year-old was found by Parks and Recreations personnel. He was not injured and was mentally and physically well, although he didn't know his last name or his parents' names. 

    Just before 6 p.m. police released a tweet saying that Emi's parents had been found. 

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
