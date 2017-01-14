A driver crashed into a gas pump on Long Island on Saturday, knocking it over and seriously injuring a woman who was pumping gas on the other side, police say.

The victim, Rosalie Koenig, 62, was pinned between the pump and her car, Suffolk County police said. Emergency workers extricated her and took her to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

Renee McKinney, 53, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said. She was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

McKinney was driving her 2002 Nissan Altima on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley when she tried to make a right turn into the Mobil gas station and struck the pump instead, police said.

McKinney is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.