Showers, Isolated Storms, High Humidity on Tap for Tuesday

Monday night into Tuesday morning could bring some patchy drizzle, fog and light showers in parts of the tri-state, Storm Team 4 says.

Although it won’t be damp the entire night, it certainly will be humid as temperatures only fall to the low 70s, according to Storm Team 4.

That humidity will stick around Tuesday, along with a round of early showers and followed by a second round of rain and isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach near 80, forecasters say.

The soggy weather will be short lived, however. The best days of the work week are expected to follow up on Wednesday and Thursday with abundant sunshine, low humidity and warm temperatures.

Clouds, humidity and potential showers and storms return to the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Sunday, once again, looks like the pick of the weekend, which has been the trend recently, meteorologists say.

An early look at next week shows good weather for the solar eclipse on Monday. Skies should remain mostly sunny, which would give for good viewing conditions from around 1 to 4 p.m.