On Monday, Aug. 21, hundreds of millions of people will get a chance to view the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States in nearly 40 years. Fourteen states are in the path of totality, called “umbra.”

The partial eclipse begins in Oregon (12:04 p.m. ET) and crosses diagonally across the US ending in South Carolina (4:09 p.m. ET). The first total eclipse begins at 1:16pm ET (in Oregon) and the last one begins at 2:46 p.m. ET (in Charleston, South Carolina).



See the livestream above for some of the best eclipse views from across the country.



